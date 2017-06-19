TAPD releases route information for Sparks in the Park on Saturday
More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event. Because of the new roadway configuration around the fairgrounds, Texarkana, Ark., Police Department will be working traffic on city streets and highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Jun 15
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|Christopher blake bohn
|Jun 5
|Curious guy
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|J baby
|30
|Missy Haywood
|May '17
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May '17
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC