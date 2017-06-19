Stop yields discovery of pilfered firearms
A Texarkana man was arrested on two theft counts after an early-morning traffic stop Friday, according to a Texarkana, Ark., Police Department Facebook post. Shauneric Simms, 18, was arrested after two firearms and other stolen property allegedly were discovered in his vehicle.
