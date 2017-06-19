Sparks fly in the Park this Saturday

Sparks in the Park brings family fun and fireworks to the Four States Fairgrounds Saturday for another annual celebration of Independence Day. Presented by Townsquare Media, the City of Texarkana, Ark., Southwest Arkansas Electric REA and Bowie Cass Electric, Sparks in the Park brings summertime fun with a bevy of activities starting at 4 p.m. and going until dark, including kid's activities, The Punisher Monster Truck rides, live music with The Dusty Rose Band, Darby Games, a junior firefighter challenge, tanks and trucks from Red River Army Depot, fun contests and much more.

