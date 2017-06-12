Son of fallen officer receives gift of a lifetime

On Thursday, Caden Sprague, 8, the son of Officer Jason Sprague, reads a poem about bravery on a quilt made from his father's clothes by Texarkana, Ark., Police Officer Shawna Yonts at the Bi-State Justice Building in Texarkana. Officer Sprague was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.