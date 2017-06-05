Public Works fees, trail projects, more to be discussed at meeting
The Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors will consider adjusting permit and application fees in the Public Works Department, authorize the city manager to contract with an engineering firm for walking trail projects and appoint a member to the Advertising and Promotion Commission during their regular meeting Monday. The city's building and permit fees have not been raised since 2006, and the increase could increase revenues by about $80,000 per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christopher blake bohn
|Mon
|Curious guy
|1
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Jun 3
|Mrs Lenny the Kos...
|3
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|J baby
|30
|Missy Haywood
|May 19
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC