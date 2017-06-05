Public Works fees, trail projects, more to be discussed at meeting

The Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors will consider adjusting permit and application fees in the Public Works Department, authorize the city manager to contract with an engineering firm for walking trail projects and appoint a member to the Advertising and Promotion Commission during their regular meeting Monday. The city's building and permit fees have not been raised since 2006, and the increase could increase revenues by about $80,000 per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.