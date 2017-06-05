Public Works fees, trail projects, mo...

Public Works fees, trail projects, more to be discussed at meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors will consider adjusting permit and application fees in the Public Works Department, authorize the city manager to contract with an engineering firm for walking trail projects and appoint a member to the Advertising and Promotion Commission during their regular meeting Monday. The city's building and permit fees have not been raised since 2006, and the increase could increase revenues by about $80,000 per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christopher blake bohn Mon Curious guy 1
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 Jun 3 Mrs Lenny the Kos... 3
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Jun 2 J baby 30
Missy Haywood May 19 Terry 1
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May 14 wild_for_jesus 61
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr '17 anonnascum 20
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC