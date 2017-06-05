Prosecutors urge no pardon in fatal s...

Prosecutors urge no pardon in fatal shooting at Arkansas nightclub

Miller County prosecutors are expressing strong opposition to a pardon request made by a man convicted of capital murder by a jury almost 20 years ago. Jamie Darnell Lee, 39, of Texarkana, Texas, was found guilty Oct. 1, 1997, of capital murder and first-degree battery by a Miller County jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 20 years.

