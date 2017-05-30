Pleased As Punch
Junior Miss Texarkana winners and volunteers serve punch and cake after a wardrobe show Friday at Wake Village First Baptist Church. The show previewed what the competitors of the Miss Texas and Miss Arkansas competitors from Texarkana will wear and shared some of the process of the competition.
