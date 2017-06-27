Museum seminar helps put a date to those intriguing old photographs
Jamie Simmons, Texarkana Museums System curator, shows a daguerreotype during a lecture Saturday at the P.J. Ahern Home Museum on how to identify the age of old photographs. Zeroing in on vintage car frames, exterior building architecture, peoples' clothing and even their hair styles can provide clues to helping date old pictures.
