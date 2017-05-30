Miller County Authority wants to refu...

Miller County Authority wants to refurbish bayou to address erosion issues

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Southern Miller County Authority expressed a dream about refurbishing Mercer Bayou to correct the problems due to erosion and utilize the assets of Interstate 49. Deryl Jones and Caleb Mudford, representing the SMCRDA explained the "dream" to correct the problems of erosion, fish kills in addition to log jams at the confluences of the Red River and Sulphur River. "We have dreams for Southwest Arkansas," said Jones during the Red River Valley Association Conference Wednesday in the Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) 12 hr J baby 30
Missy Haywood May 19 Terry 1
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May 14 wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 May 14 wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr '17 anonnascum 20
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC