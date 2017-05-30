Miller County Authority wants to refurbish bayou to address erosion issues
The Southern Miller County Authority expressed a dream about refurbishing Mercer Bayou to correct the problems due to erosion and utilize the assets of Interstate 49. Deryl Jones and Caleb Mudford, representing the SMCRDA explained the "dream" to correct the problems of erosion, fish kills in addition to log jams at the confluences of the Red River and Sulphur River. "We have dreams for Southwest Arkansas," said Jones during the Red River Valley Association Conference Wednesday in the Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Center.
