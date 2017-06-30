Medical pot, I-49 progress among topics at chamber meeting
Since medical marijuana was approved in Arkansas last November, Texarkana has been laying the groundwork on how to handle it, a city official told the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night. "The voters approved, so we have to act," City Manager Kenny Haskin said.
