Man sues nightclub after alleged assault

Sunday Jun 4

Rocky Martin Hudson of Texarkana, Texas, filed a complaint Thursday in Miller County circuit court with the help of Texarkana lawyer Bruce Condit which names Shooters Sports Bar as a defendant. Hudson claims staff at the bar did nothing to prevent or stop an obviously intoxicated customer from attacking and injuring him July 31, 2016.

