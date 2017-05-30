Man gets 8 years for shooting

A man charged with second-degree murder in a November 2015 drug-related shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex received an eight-year sentence for manslaughter Thursday as part of a plea bargain. Rashod Rushing, 28, was visiting apartment 102 of the Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana, Ark., when his friend, Trevon Staten, opened the door following a knock and a glance through the peephole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.