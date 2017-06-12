Kiwanis Club awards $21,600 to nonpro...

Kiwanis Club awards $21,600 to nonprofits

The Kiwanis Club gave several thousand dollars worth of grants to local nonprofits and after school programs during a reception at Texarkana College on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Pictured are, back row: John Laine of Texas Ramp Project, Mike Unger of Boy Scouts of America Troop 86, Amy Mohon of Hospice of Texarkana, Shannon West of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Kristie Wright of First Choice Texarkana, Mark Bledsoe of United Way of Greater Texarkana, David Whatley of Watersprings Ranch, Allan Wren of Alzheimer's Alliance, Jennifer Laurent of Randy Sam's Outreach Center, Velvet Cool of the Texarkana Museums System, Suzy Irwin of Texarkana College, Lyndse Askew of Fairview Elementary, Mary Jackson and Jerry Hutchison of K.I.D.S. Camp.

