Keeping history alive
Saturday night's Keeping Our History Alive celebration at Texarkana College brings African history to life with dance, jazz music, spoken word, Afrocentric fashions and more. Held at the Truman Arnold Student Center, the program is billed as a pre-Juneteenth celebration presented by The Scholars and Texarkana College Black Student Association.
