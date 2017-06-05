Judge revokes bond of embezzlement suspect

A woman accused of embezzling more than $74,000 from a Texarkana business was taken into custody at the end of a hearing Wednesday in a Bowie County, Texas, courtroom. Latisha Nicole Jenkins McMurry, 33, appeared Wednesday afternoon with Texarkana lawyer Michael Friedman for arraignment before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart on a felony theft charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.