High court grants sentence review for convicted rapist
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday gave a convicted rapist from Miller County another chance to have his 75-year sentence reviewed because the circuit judge who rejected the original appeal previously prosecuted the case. According to his petition filed last year from prison, Paul Latham argued that the jury in his 1993 trial on a single count of rape wrongly imposed a sentence that went beyond the 40-year maximum for a Class Y felony.
