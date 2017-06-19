Harris supporters address Arkansas-side city board

Supporters of Texarkana, Ark., Ward 2 Director Laney Harris, who was recently sent a letter of censure by the city's board of directors for three alleged incidents, defended him during Monday's regular meeting, saying the allegations were false. Ward 2 residents Joe Denmon and Carlton Leighton both addressed the board during the public comments period, each admonishing the board's sending the censure letter.

