Harris supporters address Arkansas-side city board
Supporters of Texarkana, Ark., Ward 2 Director Laney Harris, who was recently sent a letter of censure by the city's board of directors for three alleged incidents, defended him during Monday's regular meeting, saying the allegations were false. Ward 2 residents Joe Denmon and Carlton Leighton both addressed the board during the public comments period, each admonishing the board's sending the censure letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Jun 15
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|Christopher blake bohn
|Jun 5
|Curious guy
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|J baby
|30
|Missy Haywood
|May '17
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May '17
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC