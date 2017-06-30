Girl testifies guilt led her to recant earlier sex abuse allegations
A 13-year-old girl testified Wednesday in a child sexual abuse trial in Miller County that she recanted allegations of sexual abuse because of concern her family would suffer. Jared Allen Harper, 34, is accused of abusing the girl while he lived with her mother, her older brother and two younger brothers.
