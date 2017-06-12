Four men face felonies charges

Four men accused of smashing stolen pickups into the front of a Texarkana, Ark., pawn shop on two consecutive days last year in an attempt to rob it are facing a long list of felony charges in Miller County. Davarski Ladarin Bradley, 21, Keanu White, 19, Phillip Anthony Lee, 19, and Jucquian Martez Tyson, 20, allegedly used a stolen maroon GMC Sierra to ram the front of Pawn Express in the 1300 block of Dudley Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Dec. 18, according to court documents and earlier reports.

