Fouke woman pleads guilty in embezzlement

A Fouke, Ark., woman pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $70,000 from a Texarkana, Texas, business where she once worked. Latisha Nicole Jenkins McMurry, 33, appeared before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart in a second-floor courtroom of the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston with Texarkana lawyer Michael Friedman.

