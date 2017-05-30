Fan buffs whirl into Harrison for fes...

Fan buffs whirl into Harrison for festival

About 65 collectors of antique electric fans traveled to Harrison this weekend for Pig Pickin' XXI, a fan festival held annually for the past 20 years by Dunaway and his wife, Linda. Most of the attendees are members of the Antique Fan Collectors Association, but Dunaway said the event, which will continue through Sunday, is open to the public.

