Fan buffs whirl into Harrison for festival
About 65 collectors of antique electric fans traveled to Harrison this weekend for Pig Pickin' XXI, a fan festival held annually for the past 20 years by Dunaway and his wife, Linda. Most of the attendees are members of the Antique Fan Collectors Association, but Dunaway said the event, which will continue through Sunday, is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Sat
|Mrs Lenny the Kos...
|3
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Fri
|J baby
|30
|Missy Haywood
|May 19
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC