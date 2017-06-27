Fall from car proves fatal for Arkansas man; 3-vehicle wreck kills two

An Arkansas man died Tuesday, two days after he jumped on a moving vehicle, fell off and suffered a head injury in Miller County, officials said. A Dodge was heading west in the 1500 block of East 48th Street in Texarkana shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday when 26-year-old Jermaine Holmes jumped on the trunk, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

