Expect fun, fireworks in the park
Sparks in the Park will be June 24 at Four States Fairgrounds, with a full lineup of music, games and a festive fireworks show to top off the night. "There is something for everyone, and it's good, clean fun," said Andi Darby, senior account executive for Townsquare Media, an event sponsor, along with the City of Texarkana, Ark., Southwest Arkansas Electric REA and Bowie-Cass Electric.
