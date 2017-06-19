Eastbound and Down: Trans-Ams hit the road as 2017 Bandit Run rolls
A man in a Trans-Am reaches for a Coors beer that Rickey Richardson moves just out of his reach Sunday on Broad Street in Texarkana, Ark. Board members of the Four States Auto Museum gave drivers in the Bandit Run 2017 a symbolic Coors before they started off to Atlanta, echoing the plot of the 1977 film "Smokey and Bandit" which centers on bootlegging 400 cases of Coors from Texarkana to Georgia.
