Eastbound and down: Be on the lookout for muscle cars when Bandit Run returns to Texarkana

Trans Ams as far as the eye can see head south on Loop 245 out of Texarkana, Ark., in this May 2012 file photo. The Bandit Run returns to Texarkana this year during the weekend of June 17 and 18. Put the Coors on ice and get ready to ride: the Bandit Run returns to Texarkana soon to kick off a special trip to Georgia.

