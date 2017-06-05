Community Activities
M.E.N.D., Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death, will hold a Painting With A Purpose fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Painting With A Twist in Texarkana. Guests can register at paintingwithatwist.com.
