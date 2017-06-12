City board meeting today to consider ...

City board meeting today to consider Harris censure letter

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. today to consider approving and signing a letter of censure against Ward 2 Director Laney Harris. The first discussion of a letter of censure came during an executive session at the end of a June 5 regular meeting.

