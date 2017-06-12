Board OKs contract to complete some w...

Board OKs contract to complete some walking trails

Friday Jun 9

During their regular meeting Monday, the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors heard the first reading of an ordinance to increase Public Works Department fees, approved an engineering contract to complete some of the city's walking trails and held a public hearing to certify delinquent taxes on four properties. The building and permit fees were last increased in 2006.

