Board considering agenda revamp
Changes in the way items are added to the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors' meeting agenda will be up for consideration at a 6 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall. The proposed ordinance would change the way items are added to the agenda "to provide for more efficient agenda formulation and management," according to agenda documents.
