Arkansas side to tackle medical marijuana rules: Workshop is today at 6 p.m.
The Texarkana, Ark., Planning Commission will meet today in a workshop to review and develop regulations regarding medical marijuana. Topics will include a summary of state law regarding medical cannabis; proposed new zoning definitions; and locations suitable for the cultivation and dispensing of medical cannabis and suitable for its use in medical clinics designated for that purpose.
