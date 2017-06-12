Arkansas side to make rezoning request today

The Texarkana, Ark., Planning Commission will hear several requests for rezoning property when it meets at 6 p.m. today at City Hall. One request from the city of Texarkana, Ark., represented by City Manager Kenny Haskin is to rezone property on the south side of Arkansas Boulevard from O-1 Office Quiet zoning district to C-30 Open Display commercial to provide for greater commercial development on a busy street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.