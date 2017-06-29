AABP Awards Honor Arkansas Business for Reporting, Commentary
Arkansas Business reporters Mark Friedman and Kyle Massey and Editor Gwen Moritz were recognized for work published in 2016 by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, an international association of business journals.
