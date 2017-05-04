Winners of A&M-Texarkana math competition announced
The Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has announced the winners of the annual mathematics competition held Saturday on campus. Algebra I: Connor Damron, Pleasant Grove Middle School, first place; April McDowell, PGMS, second place; and Lilybeth Mendez, Liberty-Eylau Middle School, third place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Wed
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC