Winners of A&M-Texarkana math competition announced

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has announced the winners of the annual mathematics competition held Saturday on campus. Algebra I: Connor Damron, Pleasant Grove Middle School, first place; April McDowell, PGMS, second place; and Lilybeth Mendez, Liberty-Eylau Middle School, third place.

