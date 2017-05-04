University of Arkansas System will ho...

University of Arkansas System will hold silage/baleage demonstration

A silage/baleage demonstration field day will be May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cecil Adcock Farm. The field day is sponsored by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture in Miller County and Texarkana New Holland and Miller County Farm Bureau, said Janet Smallwood, spokesperson.

