Two-Vehicle Collision
Firefighters cut apart a Chevrolet Tahoe to free the driver after a collision Sunday on U.S. Highway 82 just outside of Texarkana, Ark. The drivers of both vehicles were taken away in ambulances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|May 20
|Pleaser55
|29
|Missy Haywood
|May 19
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC