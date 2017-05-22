TMPO endorses widening of I-30
Plans to spend $61 million in state funds to widen a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 30 received a green light last week from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization's Policy Board. TMPO's board members accepted and approved a proposal, included in the Fiscal Year 2027-2020 Texas Transportation Improvement Plan .
