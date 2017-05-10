Tinkerfest celebrates exploring

Hands-on creating and taking things apart to learn is the theme of the very first Tinkerfest at Discovery Place on Saturday, May 20. Picking up on the Tinkerfest movement, the Texarkana Museums System will organize roughly two dozen tinkering stations both inside and in front of the interactive museum. Tinkerfest will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "The purpose is just to have a big festival where kids can get exposed to arts, crafts, science, things that are sort of some of the arts that have been lost on children of today," explained Velvet Cool, TMS board president.

