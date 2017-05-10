The Way It Was: Girl swallowed several strychnine tablets

The public spirit being manifested by many of the property owners of Texarkana in the offering on their vacant lots to anyone desiring to plant gardens this year is rapidly reaching all portions of the city and the Four States Press has been requested to announce that sixty lots near the Country Club will be gladly donated for gardening purposes this year by Mesdames Alex Sanderson and Sam Ragland. Many people with vacant lots are donating the lots for use of growing food to help with the food shortage preparedness.

