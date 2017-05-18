Texas side to raise animal shelter fees
Claiming an animal impounded in the Animal Care and Adoption Center will go up from $90 to $150 plus any additional fees determined by the shelter. Surrendering an animal to the shelter, previously free, will cost $150.
