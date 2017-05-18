Texas side to consider sewage improvement contracts

A pair of proposed sewage improvement contracts, together worth more than $1.4 million, are on the agenda of Monday's meeting of the Texas-side City Council. The council will hear first briefings on a $582,625 contract to extend sewer service northward into annexed areas and an $827,280 contract to replace a sewer main along Wagner Creek from Pleasant Grove Road to the Wagner Creek Wastewater Plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.