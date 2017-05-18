Texarkana man acquitted in killing

A Miller County jury found Justin Damone Johnson, 29, innocent of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the Nov. 19, 2015, death of 22-year-old Trevon Staten at Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Staten opened the door of Apartment 102 for someone he knew shortly before midnight Nov. 19, but the man who knocked on the door didn't enter the unit.

