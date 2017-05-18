Texarkana man acquitted in killing

Texarkana man acquitted in killing

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Miller County jury found Justin Damone Johnson, 29, innocent of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the Nov. 19, 2015, death of 22-year-old Trevon Staten at Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Staten opened the door of Apartment 102 for someone he knew shortly before midnight Nov. 19, but the man who knocked on the door didn't enter the unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May 14 wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 May 14 wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr '17 Curious 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC