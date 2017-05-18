Texarkana man acquitted in killing
A Miller County jury found Justin Damone Johnson, 29, innocent of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the Nov. 19, 2015, death of 22-year-old Trevon Staten at Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Staten opened the door of Apartment 102 for someone he knew shortly before midnight Nov. 19, but the man who knocked on the door didn't enter the unit.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
