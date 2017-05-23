Texarkana Makes Appreciation for First Responders Plain
LifeNet flight nurse Robyn Walker holds the helicopter door open for Texarkana, Ark., Mayor Ruth Penney-Bell Wednesday morning. Both Penney-Bell and Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman were flown by the air ambulance service to the parking lot of the Baptist Book Store on State Line Avenue on Wednesday morning as part of LifeNet and Texarkana Emergency Center's recognition of National EMS Appreciation Week.
