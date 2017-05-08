Texarkana, Ark., city board member is subject of harassment complaint

A Texarkana, Ark., city board member is the subject of a harassment complaint addressed by Texarkana, Ark., police last week. Ward 2 Director Laney Harris was informed that he is banned from a woman's home on Cleveland Street during a meeting with a Texarkana, Ark., detective and lieutenant at his home May 4, according to a Texarkana, Ark., Police Department report.

