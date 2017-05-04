TASD renews food service contract for one more year
The Texarkana, Ark., School District Board of Directors renewed the district's food service contract for another year during a special meeting Thursday. Chartwell's, based in Charlotte, N.C., has provided food service for TASD since May 2016, replacing Aramark, which provided the service for the two years prior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Wed
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC