Suspension of Belief: Millions in improvements planned for stretch of Interstate 30
A Jensen Construction Company crew member uses a bull float Tuesday morning to finish the concrete on the deck of the new Interstate 30 bridge over Red River near Fulton, Ark. The Arkansas Highway Department has two projects being completed simultaneously on I-30 east of Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 3
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC