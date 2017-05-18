Students use school expo to call attention to global water crisis
Z'niah Nelson, 14, talks about her clean water project Tuesday at the Project Based Learning Expo for Texarkana, Ark., magnet students. Working to end the fresh water project in underdeveloped countries sounds like a daunting project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC