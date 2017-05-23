Officials: Man accused of robbing bank is charged
A homeless Texarkana man accused in connection with an April bank hold-up has been formally charged with robbery by Miller County prosecutors. John Keith Daugherty, 30, was arrested less than a block from the bank by Texarkana, Ark., police shortly after a teller at a Commercial National Bank branch in the 200 block of Fourth Street was slipped a note demanding money the morning of April 21, according to court records and earlier news reports.
