Officials ask for help for flood victims
A concrete company, bottom, a Wal-Mart, top center, and other businesses are under water May 3 along U.S. Highway 67 in the heavily flooded East Pocahontas, Ark. Area legislators are asking the citizens of Texarkana and Southwest Arkansas to donate gift cards or cash in any amount to help their struggling neighbors.
