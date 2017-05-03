Murder-for-hire charge dismissed
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a local pawn shop owner accused last year in a murder-for-hire conspiracy in Miller County, Ark. At the end of a hearing Monday morning before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson, Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black asked for a dismissal of felony charges pending against William "Bill" Duffer, owner of Tri-State Pawn & Jewelry on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.
