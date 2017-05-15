Moving and Grooving

Moving and Grooving

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Lil' Red, one of Arkansas High School's mascots, and Buster the Stroke Busting Dog, HealthSouth's mascot, compete in the second round of the mascot dance-off at the Heart Walk on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. Lil' Red, one of Arkansas High School's mascots, competes in the mascot dance-off at the Heart Walk event Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May 14 wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 May 14 wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr '17 Curious 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC